WATCH 3 P.M.: Mayo Clinic hosts virtual forum on Delta variant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday afternoon, medical experts from Mayo Clinic Health System are hosting a virtual forum addressing questions and concerns about COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

The virtual forum titled, "COVID-19 and the Delta Variant: What You Need to Know," will address the highly contagious strain and ways to slow the spread.

Dr. Sean Dowdy, Dr. Paul Mueller, and Dr. Raj Palraj will be the feature experts on the panel, presenting their findings and addressing your questions.

The virtual forum is open to anyone and takes place on Thursday, August 12 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.