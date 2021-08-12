Much calmer weather in store for the Coulee region

After yesterday's severe weather, today will be much calmer, with the exception of some isolated showers arriving late morning into the early afternoon. We will be clearing out later in the day with sunshine as temperatures rise into the 80s. Expect a cool night with lows in the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies. Northerly winds will bring in the cooler and drier air. Dew points are going to be a lot lower which will make if feel comfortable to be outside. Fantastic weather is expected on your Friday with temperatures in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will WNW bringing in the dry and cool air mass. The beautiful conditions continue as we go into the weekend with sunshine all around and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We do have a chance of rain later next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt