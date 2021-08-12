MyPillow CEO says he was attacked at symposium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was attacked in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that Lindell told attendees Thursday morning at an election fraud symposium that he’s hosting in the city that he was attacked on Wednesday night at his hotel. He said he’s in pain and he wants everyone to know about the evil in the world. He didn’t go into details about the incident. A police spokesman said officers took a report Thursday morning of an assault at a hotel but wouldn’t release or confirm the names of the victims, citing their privacy. Lindell has claimed voting machines were hacked to flip votes for former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in 2020.