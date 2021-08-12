N. Carolina woman found dead in concrete had fired caretaker

NEWLAND, N.C. (AP) — Court documents say a woman whose body was found buried in concrete in the basement of her western North Carolina home had fired her caretaker in June, but neighbors said the former caretaker was still living in the woman’s home until late July. WSOC-TV reports that search warrants state Elizabeth Carserino was hired by family to be Lynn Keene’s live-in caretaker after she suffered a traumatic brain injury. After relatives reported Keene missing and her car was found several counties away, detectives found Keene’s remains in concrete in her basement. Court documents state that Keene was strangled with a belt and struck in the head. Carserino is charged with murder, identity theft and other offenses.