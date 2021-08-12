NORTHERN LIGHTNING rattling windows from Volk Field

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WXOW) - Volk Field Air National Guard Base is hosting multiple air units from the Navy, Marines and Air Force's Active Duty, Reserve and Air National Guard for the annual exercise NORTHERN LIGHTNING.

These Department of Defense flying groups are bringing F-18's, F-35's, F-16's and T-38's to simulate multi-aircraft operations in wartime scenarios for European and Pacific theaters. Playing the opponents, the T-38's act as aggressors and can present (through manipulation of radar technology) different types of aircraft to the pilots to simulate potential enemy aircraft they might face.

In military speak, the training focus is "Opposed Air Interdiction and Close Air Support against a highly integrated air defense system composed of relevant surface-to-air and air-to-air threats in a contested/degraded operational (CDO) environment." Just rolls off the tongue.

Volk Field is the ideal location for this type of exercise because the base and surrounding airspace has flexible capabilities other locations can't provide.

Base Commander, Colonel Leslie Zyzda-Martin, explains that other locations have restricted airspace, limited flying corridors and commercial flights to work around. Volk Field is different.

"Up here it's not so busy," Colonel Zyzda-Martin said. "We can give them more area to work with and more area to play. We also have Fort McCoy, which we use and have been using their drop zone for this exercise. And we have Hardwood Range that we also use here, so it's a lot of different capabilities here, just from Volk Field."

Personnel assigned to Volk Field work year round preparing for exercises like NORTHERN LIGHTNING. Airfield management, logistics, transportation, operations and maintenance support are just a few key areas to plan out.

The Colonel like to use a sport analogy to explain how Volk Field operates. "Volk Field brings the football field, and we bring all the different players here and give them the opportunity to train, "Col Zyzda-Martin said. "We're the ones that make the white lines on the field, we keep the grass cleaned and make sure the lights are on. So all the support structure that's needed for all this, the fuel for the airplanes, making sure we can move the planes and making sure they know what the weather looks like so they can go support that."

Simply put, Volk Field ANG is the host with the most.

A annual event, NORTHERN LIGHTNING still provided training last year during the height of the pandemic. Although trimmed down a bit as not many units could participate, Volk Field showed DoD how exercises can be held while implementing COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

This year, the pandemic is not as intrusive, so normal operations could resume while still including the virus protective measures established last year. The Base Commander couldn't be more happy to be back to business.

"We are back to doing full on training," the Colonel said. "We've got multiple missions and multiple units being trained here, we're flying two go's a day. You shouldn't see a lot of activity at night but each go is a little bit different and it's all based on what those pilots want to see for training."

And if that training rattles some windows, no worries, it's just the sound of freedom thundering down.