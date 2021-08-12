Norwalk starts recovery after EF-1 tornado

NORWALK, Wis. (WXOW) - Clean up efforts continued in Norwalk on Thursday afternoon as residents pick through the wreckage caused by an EF-1 tornado.

The tornado barreled through the Norwalk area on Wednesday afternoon around 1:45p.m. The National Weather Service reported that winds reached speeds of 105 miles per hour. Those winds tore apart the Norwalk Sportsman's Club, as well as a nearby barn alongside County Road T. The path of destruction in this area was about eighty yards wide, and knocked down numerous trees along the hillside between the Sportsman's Club and the barn.

Several people arrived around noon to help clean up the barnyard. The debris was strewn all around the yard and the objects ranged from pieces of sheet metal to broken boards to various farm tools and equipment. Across the road, an electricity company was setting up new poles for powerlines.

Reportedly, no one was injured, despite the wreckage, but the recovery will still take some time.