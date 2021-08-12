Official: Canadian PM Trudeau to call election for Sept 20

TORONTO (AP) — A source familiar with the plans says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce Sunday he is calling a snap election for September 20. The official confirmed the election dates on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. Trudeau is seeking to win the majority of seats in Parliament. His Liberal party fell just short of that two years ago and must rely on the opposition to pass legislation. Trudeau wants to capitalize on the fact that Canada is now one of the most fully vaccinated countries in the world.