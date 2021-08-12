Parents, physicians sue over Oklahoma mask mandate ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Parents of Oklahoma schoolchildren and the Oklahoma State Medical Association are suing to overturn a state law banning mask requirements in public schools. The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges the law violates a child’s rights to a safe education, due process and equal protection in addition to unconstitutionally creating a special law and encompassing more than one subject. The lawsuit comes as schools across the state have begun reopening amid a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations blamed on the highly contagious delta variant and low virus vaccination rates in Oklahoma.