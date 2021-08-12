Perseid Meteor Shower happening Thursday through the weekend

Perseids via NASA

MADISON (WKOW) - What is likely the best meteor shower of the year will reach its peak Thursday night.

The Perseids happen every year in August, and this year they'll peak the night of August 12. However, meteors associated with this shower will be visible until August 18th.

Astronomers say sky watchers could see dozens of meteors per hour.

Your 27 Storm Track meteorologists are forecasting partly cloudy skies tonight in southern Wisconsin, with completely clear conditions Friday through the weekend. This means we'll have plenty of opportunities to see them!

Get away from city lights and find a dark spot. Allow your eyes to adjust for 15 minutes or so and then happy star gazing!

