LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This week's question comes from Steve Larson in Winona. He wants to know what the river stage depth really represents.

WXOW Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden explains what the river stage means, and a quick history of the the river gauge. Have you ever seen this landmark?

If you have a Weather Whys question, you can email the WXOW Forecast Team at weather@wxow.com or go to our Weather Whys website.