Twin Metals plans electric vehicle fleet for mine near Ely

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twin Metals Minnesota says it plans to rely almost exclusively on electric vehicles for its proposed underground copper-nickel mine near Ely. Chief Regulatory Officer Julie Padilla says using electric instead of diesel vehicles will reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the mine by 65% and will reduce ventilation and heating needs. Twin Metals and the separate PolyMet copper-nickel mine have faced stiff opposition from environmental groups. Jeremy Drucker of the Campaign to Save the Boundary Waters says the vehicle fleet would make up just a fraction of Twin Metals’ total carbon footprint when its electrical needs and shipping are factored in.