2 teens sought in shooting that left 13-year-old boy dead

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Two teenage boys have been charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed a Wisconsin teen who was staying at a home in a Cleveland suburb. And authorities now say the shooting was a targeted attack. The suspects, ages 14 and 16, are also charged with felonious assault and improper discharge into a home. Their names have not been released, and both remained at large on Friday. The shooting in Cleveland Heights occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, when at least two shots were fired into the home. Authorities initially believed the shots came from the backyard of a nearby home, but further investigation determined it wasn’t a random attack.