Arcadia hopes spring season set them up for success this fall

Arcadia, Wis. (WXOW) Arcadia is hoping a tough schedule from the alternate spring season has set them up well for the fall.

The Raiders finished 5-1 in the COVID-shortened season.

They lost some key playmakers from that squad but they do return 24 letterwinners and 11 seniors.

Many of those players were on the field in two close games against G-E-T and a hard fought win over Kewaunee.

It was a learning experience for a team that's set the bar high in 2021.

"We learned how tough we were and how strong we were physically and mentally. Had two close games with G-E-T and it really takes a lot to play a team like that," said quarterback Kaden Updike.

"We have a lot of grit. We can go down and we can make a comeback in any game, I think we just got to play hard and play fast," said running back Ryan Sokup.

Arcadia kicks off the season at home against Lancaster next week Friday.