Area health official supports booster shots for people with weakened immune systems

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Food and Drug Administration is authorizing COVID-19 booster shots for those with weakened immune systems.

Immunocompromised individuals can now receive extra doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Experts say this will better protect them against COVID-19 and its variants.

A physician with Mayo Clinic Health System said this is a move that the organization stands behind.

"Mayo is in full support of that and is currently undergoing an internal review with our own vaccine committee," Dr. Michael Lindeke said. "I anticipate that will be pushed through and we will probably be setting up patients who have an immunocompromised status for boosters and I think that's a good thing."

Dr. Lindeke went on to say that booster shots could also be helpful for elderly people that were vaccinated early in the pandemic.

"I can't say specifically whether or not the boosters will be extended to other groups," Dr. Lindeke said. "But it would not surprise me, and I certainly don't think it would hurt, especially for the at-risk groups like the older people with chronic conditions."

Health officials are closely monitoring if and when the general population will need a booster shot, but say for now, it is not necessary.