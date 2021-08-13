Catch the Highland Games at Irishfest on Saturday

Luke Crowley gears up for a caber toss on Friday afternoon.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Men and women will compete in nine different events during the Highland Games at Irishfest in La Crosse.

Starting at 1:00 p.m., watch athletes participate in events like the caber toss, hammer throw, stone throw, and much more. The games create for a truly unique experience, featuring competitors from all over the Midwest.

"It's a lot of fun," said Katie Crowley, athletic director and competitor for the Highland Games. "The athletes are there to basically put on a show for everybody. It's very family friendly. It's outside. You can socially distance. It's just a lot of fun. You're not going to see anything similar to this."

The events take place at the field next to the Oktoberfest grounds. To learn more about the competitions, visit Highland Games At LacrosseWisconsin Irishfest (irishfestlacrosse.org)

If you miss the Highland Games in La Crosse, you can take a road trip to Waukesha on Labor Day Weekend for the Wisconsin Highland Games.