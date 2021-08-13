ClogJam joins Daybreak for preview of Irishfest performance

(WXOW) - The dancing group ClogJam joined Daybreak on Friday morning for a preview of their performance at Irishfest La Crosse this weekend.

ClogJam is a local group that performs clogging. Irish Rose Tracy Mullaney describes clogging as an American folk dance, passed down from generation via spoken word. Little has been written about this style of dancing.

"Clogging started in the Appalachian Mountains. It came over from the Irish and the German, and there is influence of step work from Afro-Americans and Native Americans," said Mullaney.

ClogJam will go over everything about clogging on Saturday, including the different dance styles and shoes used to create the sound that you hear.

Catch ClogJam at Irishfest La Crosse this weekend. They perform on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. over at the cultural tent.