Cooler and drier weather to wrap up the week

The cold front that brought us spotty showers yesterday has since pushed south of the Coulee region today. High pressure has settled in bringing calmer weather. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs expected to only reach the 70s to around 80. Clear skies will grace the coulee region tonight with temperatures cooling down into the 40s and 50s. Low humidity values which will make it feel very comfortable outside. Temperatures will be seasonable this weekend with sunshine all around. A warming trend starts as we head into next week with an uptick in humidity. Showers and thunderstorms will hold off until the latter part of next week as a trough approaches.

River Flood Warnings continue for areas of the Kickapoo River until Saturday morning.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt