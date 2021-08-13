COVID-19 Unit reopens on Gundersen campus in La Crosse

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The COVID-19 unit at Gundersen Health System shut down back in April when cases were dropping. Now, the rooms are needed again and so is the team of specially trained nurses and doctors who say that what's happening -- is sobering.

"There's a lot of emotion," said Dee Simmons, an RN at Gundersen. "It's frustrating, it's overwhelming, it's sad. It's sad that it had to come to this point where we had to re-open up a unit."

The work is not only mentally and emotionally taxing, it's can be physically draining. Each time a healthcare provider comes on and off of the COVID unit, they have to take all off all PPE. It has to be cleaned and then they need to put all the different pieces back on before they can re-enter the unit or a patient's room. "So, when a patient needs something urgent it's still a process," explained Simmons. "Going in and out of each patient's room, putting PPE on to go in the room and then taking it off and properly making sure that our hands are washed and everything is clean so we're not spreading to the next patient."

Gundersen officials say half of the patients currently in the COVID unit are under age 56 and they have not been vaccinated. They are hospitalized because they can not breathe on their own. "I just got done working the last 3 days and I have a gentleman that has so much regret," said Simmons. "He is on a breathing machine right now and he's struggling to breathe-- and at one point he said to me, 'I wish I would have had someone like you explain this stuff to me before I was in this situation.' And he very much regrets not believing in COVID and not taking precautions."

The other half of the patients in the COVID unit are older -- over age 56 -- and all of them had gotten the vaccine. Providers say they'd be in far worse shape, potentially critical condition, without it. "I can't express this enough," said Simmons. "It's not too late to get vaccinated."

Marsha Patzner got sick back in October and within days was admitted to Gundersen's COVID unit. She couldn't breathe on her own. "The second day my son drove up to the top of the blue ramp with his baby and waved at me through the window. He was upset he couldn't see me," she said as her eyes filled with tears, emotional at the memory.

Marsha spent eight nights in a hospital bed with a machine forcing air into her lungs. She says her asthma played a role in how sick she got but says everyone needs to protect themselves against the virus. "A lot of people think it's a hoax. And it's not a hoax. It's real. People get very sick. Think about the other people you're in contact with. You may be young and healthy and not get sick... but you could spread it to others."

Marsha says even though she had COVID, and likely has antibodies, she chose to get vaccinated and is urging others to do the same.