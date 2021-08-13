Enjoy those long walks and outdoor chores!

Cooler weather moves in…

The Coulee Region basked in great weather today. Our Friday highs were in the middle 70s to lower 80s. We had sunny skies and a nice cooling northwest wind that gusted to over 20 mph.

Pleasant weather sticks around…

The trends favor low humidity through the weekend, but the dew point numbers will rise by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be below normal for the next several days, but will reach the lower to middle 80s by the middle of the week.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast brings the weed counts into the high category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed be a main irritant for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden