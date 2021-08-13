Irishfest begins with a visit from a special Irish guest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 16th annual Irishfest held its opening ceremony this Friday afternoon at the Oktoberfest Festgrounds in downtown La Crosse. Among the several guest speakers for the ceremony was Consul General Kevin Byrne from the Consulate General of Ireland in Chicago.

The fest grounds were aptly adorned with numerous shamrocks, Irish flags, and plenty of green for the three day celebration. The opening ceremony began with a performance of both the American and Irish national anthems. Afterwards, several guests were invited to share a few words.

Consul General Byrne said he was very happy to be in La Crosse. The Consulate General of Ireland in Chicago serves the Midwest area, and Byrne said that the Consulate aims to continue the great relations between Ireland and the United States. He said they do that by "working with local governments, mayors, city councils, community groups, colleges, and Irish festivals." Byrne and his Vice Consul General Sarah Keating are on a tour of Irish heritage events around the Midwest this summer.

"Irish heritage events are integral to maintaining Irish culture in the United States," said Byrne. "Irish culture is a culture best experienced together, it's a community culture."

Byrne emphasized that Irish culture is really about the people, whether or not they have ever been to Ireland.

"Irish culture is something that obviously started in Ireland, but it has really spread right around the world," Byrne said. "Festivals like this help to keep Irish culture strong and vibrant not only here, but back home as well."

Happy to be in La Crosse, Byrne added, "It feels like Ireland driving up here; I felt like I was coming home."

Other guests included WI State Assembly members Jill Billings and Steve Doyle, State Senator Brad Pfaff, La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds, representatives from the local Irish heritage groups, and several others. The ceremony concluded with a bagpiper leading the attendees into the fest grounds to a traditional Irish pipe tune.

Irishfest runs from Friday to Sunday. It will feature numerous music acts, including Gaelic Storm, Eileen Ivers, and The Máirtín de Cógáin Project. Also featured at the fest are several dance performances, Highland Games, a sheep herding demonstration, cultural and arts demonstrations, and plenty of Irish food and drinks.

For a full schedule of events you can visit the Irishfest website here.