Larry Heinzerling, AP executive and bureau chief, dies at 75

NEW YORK (AP) — Former AP executive and foreign correspondent Larry Heinzerling has died after a short illness. Heinzerling played a key role in winning freedom for hostage Terry Anderson from Hezbollah abductors in Lebanon, and served as AP bureau chief in South Africa and in West Germany before the fall of the Berlin Wall. In New York, Heinzerling was director of AP World Services and later deputy international editor. Heinzerling was the son of the late Lynn Heinzerling, a Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign correspondent for the AP in Europe and Africa. He is survived by his wife Ann Cooper, the former director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. Heinzerling was 75.