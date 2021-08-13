Petras grows as leader entering 2nd year as Hawkeyes starter

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras has made his biggest stries as a leader entering his second year as the starter. Receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. said Petras organized offseason workouts and Petras started all eight games for the Hawkeyes last season but struggled at times in his first season as the starter. Petras said he feels more settled in the role. That’s largely because he didn’t get spring practices in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited summer workouts and hurried-up fall preparation for a Big Ten season also hindered his preparation. Iowa opens Sept. 4 at home against Indiana.