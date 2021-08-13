School District of La Crosse proposes options to consolidate schools



Aaron Engel - Superintendent, School District of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Before the City's Common Council meeting yesterday, Superintendent Aaron Engel made a informational presentation explaining the School District of La Crosse's long term plan for managing its facilities.

The reason for the session; rising maintenance costs of the oldest school buildings in the district are dominating overhead expenditures in the budget. Maintaining those buildings has become ineffective and cost prohibitive and those funds could be better spent to improve La Crosse's education.

In the presentation, four different options were proposed. All of which consolidated some or all schools across the Elementary, Middle and High School levels.

One option, that would consolidate schools into the most modern buildings, has three parts. It has Emerson and Spence elementary schools consolidating into the Longfellow Middle school building. Then the three middle schools would be consolidated and divided between the Logan and Central high school buildings. Finally, a new campus combining Logan and Central into one high school.

The school district administration being moved to one of the high school buildings is also part of this plan as Hogan is one of he costliest buildings to maintain.

"We want to be able to offer the best programs for our students," Superintendent Engel said. "We want to hire the best teachers and retain them. And so we just need to lower our overhead for our facilities and there's any number of paths that could take. Building one high school is an exciting one that certainly is controversial, but there are other pathways as well and we want to explore everything as we look at our facilities."

No decisions have been made at this time. These proposals are just that, proposed paths to travel down in managing facilities overhead costs. Many more conversations with La Crosse residents, surveys and other feedback gathering is a crucial part of moving forward.