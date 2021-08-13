Harring inspired current UW-L coaches

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Tributes continue to pour in for legendary UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring who passed away Thursday at the age of 88.

It was a different kind of day at practice Friday for the Eagles where head coach Matt Janus said the team will meet Friday evening to talk about the history of the program and educate the players on what Harring meant to the program.

Current assistant coach Steve King played for Harring before embarking on long coaching career himself.

"Roger was the kind of man, he inspired me to go into coaching. I knew I wanted to be a P.E. teacher but he inspired me to go into coaching just to try to emulate some of the stuff he was getting across to us as a group," said King.

"He will always be the face of UW-La Crosse football. So our guys, we're mourning, our program as a whole. We're devastated and it's not just because of the wins and the losses. It's because of the type of person he was and the relationships he formed with all of those around him," said Janus.

Funeral arrangements are pending.