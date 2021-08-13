Western Technical College forgives $740,000 in student debt for students going to school during the pandemic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College has received federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act and they have chosen to use it to forgive nearly $740,000 of student debt for eligible students.

Roger Stanford, President of Western Technical College, said when they receive these funds, there is a requirement that so many dollars go back to students. He explained that they have direct ways students can qualify to get money for rent or tuition, but this opportunity to relieve their debt is one he said they couldn't pass up.

"We had a one time opportunity for those people that had a hardship. If you think about what hit us all in March of 2020, that hardship for some was really different from what all of us may have experienced. It was a major impact and we had a one time chance to roll that back and go to zero for them and we took advantage of it," said President Stanford.

For this specific loan forgiveness opportunity, he said to be eligible students really just had to be attending Western in a specific time period which is from Spring of 2021 to Spring of 2021. President Stanford said they would have gotten these dollars back from students eventually but they chose to use them to help instead.

"We have a right to garnish wages. We have a right to pull back their tax payments for the next few years but what that does is it slows down their ability to come back to school. It doesn't make them feel good about school. It slows down their social mobility to get to the next level and these are people who were impacted by things that were not at fault of their own," said President Stanford. "Now they have the freedom to come back, if they choose to, and earn that credential that is going to give them a life sustaining wage."

Over nine-hundred students have been given this loan forgiveness opportunity. They are students that hadn't graduated yet and weren't able to make their tuition payments due to the hardships during 2020. They weren't going to be able to return for the upcoming school year but now they can. President Stanford said this opportunity won't be there again and it really was a one time shot.

"To have student debt on a partial degree gets you almost nowhere," said President Stanford.

He said it is crucial to have the entire curriculum and this is helping students get back on track to get that. No matter what kind of student you are or how old you are, it takes a lot of work to attend more schooling. President Stanford said there are many factors that you have to think about when returning and a huge commitment. He said in some cases, they can say it was the students fault or the College's fault, but in this case many students had to walk away and no one was to blame.

"In this case, they walked away pretty desperate. They walked away saying, 'gosh, I wish I could stay but I can't.' So, this was about really serving that group, that it wasn't their fault. It's not that they didn't want to pay their debt, or that they were being irresponsible. It's because life really handed them a tough scenario and they had to choose something else," said President Stanford.

He said that is why he feels so good about this investment. Letters were sent out on Friday telling students that there have been given the opportunity to be part of this loan forgiveness.