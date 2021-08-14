CouleeCon offers locals the chance to compete in table-top gaming

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For seven years, CouleeCon has been a staple in the La Crosse community for families and anyone interested in table-top gaming. After having to hold it virtually last year, it is back in full-swing at the La Crosse Center.

Josh Hertel, Coordinator of CouleeCon, said the event features a lot of different genres of games, including board games, role playing games, card games, miniature games, and puzzles. He said they have gotten a great response from the community and are so excited to be back this year.

"This really is a family of gamers who come together every year so it's great to be visiting with people, it's great to see each other. We've got a lot of events that only run at conventions," said Hertel.

He said they also ran one of their biggest silent auctions at this year's event. Anyone in attendance can sign-up for a game, or simply look around to find anyone in search of an opponent.

"We have two kinds of little flags that people put on their tables. One is the 'looking for gamer' flag. It is green. The other is a 'new gamer' friendly flag. It is red. So you can just come down, look for those flags. People are very welcoming, wanting to teach games and show you how different games work," said Hertel.

They also have play-to-win games to choose from that individuals can select, sit down and play, and then have the opportunity to take home.

"Table-top gaming is a lot about community and bringing people together and something like this really offers someone the opportunity to talk and connect with people from different gaming genres," said Hertel. "That's why being back in person is such an important thing to many of the gamers."

Not only is it a fun event for the community, it also helps raise money for programs like Children's Miracle Network. It is a national program but run through Gundersen in the community. All the funds raised throughout the year go towards benefitting local kids within the community who are in and out of the hospital.

Rena Cash, Program Coordinator for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, said while they work with local partners like CouleeCon, they also work with some national partners as well to raise money for transportation, medication, or other needs these kids have.

"At these events, we have a table set up so gamers can register for extra life and they can raise funds and play games for kids," said Cash.

She said they raise thousands of dollars every year partnering with CouleeCon.

"It's just amazing. Every year I come here it has just been growing and growing and it is just amazing to see these gamers coming together wanting to do good," said Cash. "They've got some of the biggest hearts and they just want to do good things for our community and our kids just like everyone else and this offers them a platform to do something they love while doing good."

CouleeCon will continue on Sunday, which is family day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will cost $5 for individuals or $10 for the whole family and feature costume play and human hungry, hungry hippos.