Eagles with double the amount of first time players

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-L Eagles are finally back to practice for the 2021 fall season. After missing out on a season in 2020 due to the pandemic, its created a unique situation within the program.

There are double the amount of players entering fall camp for the first time, but on the other hand, there is a big group of returning seniors who are using the extra year of eligibility.

"All of our fourth year guys, they came back. Whether cause they have some school left or cause they want to be a part of it so that was really cool to have. Really since September, we haven't had to do much in terms of getting guys back," said head coach, Matt Janus.

"What makes our roster really unique this year now, is 40 percent of our roster is freshman. They're two different freshman classes. 40 percent of our guys haven't gone through a football fall camp. They've gone through some practices and stuff so its been a little unique with the freshman trying to get those guys acclimated to what college football is and what a college football camp is," added coach Janus.

It's all practice this month. The Eagles start the season on September 4th at Dakota state.