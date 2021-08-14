Firefighting plane from Russia crashes in southern Turkey

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a firefighting plane has crashed in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey. Anadolu news agency said the plane was linked to the General Directory of Forestry and had been rented from Russia. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area. Private news agency DHA said the plane crashed Saturday as it was fighting a fire in a forest around the Bertiz region. It said the cause of the crash had not yet been identified. Wildfires in Turkey’s Mediterranean region began in late July and have incinerated thousands of acres of forests, mostly in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya.