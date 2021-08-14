Irishfest connects residents to Irish culture

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Community members continue to visit Irishfest, as they learn about and celebrate Irish culture.

After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19, organizers say staff, local residents, and event performers are all very excited that the annual fest got the "green light" this year. According to Irishfest President Pat Stephens, the event takes about five days to set up and an additional two days to take down, with the help of over 180 volunteers.

This year's fest features countless activities attendees can enjoy, which all highlight various aspects of Irish culture. This includes Irish dance lessons, ancestry tracing, a cultural tent, and more.

"The whole idea here is to educate the public, to have some fun, and honor some of the cultural offerings and things that the Irish folks have given to the U.S.," said Stephens.

Stephens stated Irishfest added a new activity this year, which allows fest-goers to connect to residents all the way in Ireland.

"We're tied in to about seven different Ham Radio providers in Ireland, so you can come through and talk to somebody in Ireland, ask them about the history, the weather, or whatever is going on in Ireland," said Stephens.

He stated there is something for everyone to enjoy at Irishfest, which is scheduled to end Sunday. Stephens said this year's fest will conclude with a traditional Irish performance, titled "the scattering".

"The scattering" features all those that performed at the event, as they sing the community a farewell song and thank residents for attending. For a full schedule of the festival's remaining event, visit the Irishfest website.