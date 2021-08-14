La Crosse Civil Air Patrol receives 2020 Squadron of Merit award

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The La Crosse Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has been named the best performing squadron in Wisconsin, as they earned the 2020 Squadron of Merit award.

Wisconsin Wing Commander Colonel Denese Helgeland visited the La Crosse Composite Squadron to present the award. Although the past year added extra challenges for the group, members stated it has made receiving this recognition all the more rewarding.

Colonel Helgeland also presented individual awards to multiple squadron members. This included Captain Roxanne Munns, who was selected as the Great Lakes Region Aerospace Education Officer of the Year.

Cadet Chief Master Sargent Carter Mandel also earned the Great Lakes Region Cadet Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year. The award signifies that Mandel was the top performing Phase II cadet out of over 1,300 eligible cadets in the area.

According to Mandel, although some individuals think of the group as a kind of "mock military", he stated anyone can join, learning important life skills and values along the way.

"You don't have to go into the military to be in CAP," said Mandel. "CAP offers so many different attributes that you can learn. One of the things that CAP really focuses on is leadership. We also have aerospace and emergency services."