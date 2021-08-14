Locals rally against vaccine mandates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local residents gathered on the corner of Mormon Coulee Road and Losey Boulevard on Saturday afternoon to rally against vaccine mandates.

Patricia Bartsch, PhD., said a lot of attendees joined the rally because they want to be able to choose what goes in their bodies.

"We can choose to eat organic food, we can choose to drink filtered water, we can choose to take vitamins, to exercise and it's getting to a point where there are people who want to make those choices for us and that's the reason we are out here today," said Bartsch.

She said while not everyone out there is on the exact same page, they all believe that what goes into your body is your choice. Many held signs and waved American flags vocalizing for their beliefs.

"Our right to physical autonomy must be at the highest level and so it's critically important that we are able to make decisions for our own health and our own body. That's why we all came out here today. To say, 'I am the boss of me,'" said Bartsch.

Residents rallied from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.