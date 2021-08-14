Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden’s withdrawal deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has set an end-of-August deadline for fully withdrawing U.S. combat forces from Afghanistan. But the last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy in Kabul is calling into question whether Biden can meet his deadline. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in the Afghan capital on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday. Officials have stressed that the newly arriving troops’ mission is limited to assisting the evacuation, and they expect to complete it by Aug. 31. But that could change if the embassy is threatened by a Taliban takeover of Kabul by then.