MnDOT set to host public meeting on Highway 43 construction project

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW)- Winona community members have the chance to learn more about the upcoming Highway 43 construction project at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's public meeting.

According to officials, MnDOT workers plan to answer questions and provide further details on the project, which includes reconstructing Highway 43 (Mankato Avenue) from Sarnia Street to south of Highway 61. Additional improvements are also planned for key intersections along Highway 43 at Sarnia Street, Frontenac Drive, Riverbend Road, Bruski Drive, and as well as Highway 14 and Highway 61.

Plans also outline the construction of four roundabouts along the corridor at Sarnia, Frontenac, Riverbend, and Highway 61. Officials stated they aim to have construction completed by 2022, with other tasks such as landscaping taking place in 2023.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Minnesota Army National Guard Armory, located off of 1303 Homer Road, on August 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Instead of sharing a formal presentation, the meeting will be conducted in an open-house format, allowing attendees to stop by whenever it works best for them. All those unable to attend can find the meeting materials on the project website.

MnDOT encourages all residents to attend. Those needing ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other accommodations, can email requests to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.

For more information on the project, visit the MnDOT website, Facebook, or Twitter page.