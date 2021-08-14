The start of super weather days

Cooler weather moves in…

After a beautiful Friday with highs in the 70s and 80s, the weekend will follow with more of the same. Winds will be light, though picking up a bit from the south on Sunday.

Pleasant weather sticks around…

The trends favor low humidity through the weekend, but the dew point numbers will rise by Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be below normal for the next several days, but will reach the lower to middle 80s by the middle of the week.

Next rain chance…

Our next chance of showers and t-storms will arise when a low pressure system pushed aside the dome of cooler and less humid air from Canada. The return of southerly winds will bring the moisture in that fuels the storm cells. The best chances will be Wednesday and Thursday.

Pollen Forecast…

The allergy forecast brings the weed counts into the high category for the next couple of weeks, and ragweed be a main irritant for many folks. The mold spore counts will continue high this warm season..

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden