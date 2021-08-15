Digging Deeper: Physicians and community members push for permanent solution to PFAS problem

FRENCH ISLAND, Wis. (WXOW) - People living in the Town of Campbell are waiting on politicians to prioritize the community's health over politics and money.

Scientists believe PFAS chemicals contribute to lower fertility in women, cancer and liver disease.

Lifelong French Islander Steve Duffrin's well tested at 21 parts-per-trillion (PPT) containing PFAS, a concerning level.

"The frustrating part is waiting because I think the waiting is more over dollars over concern for people's health," Duffrin said. "I would put clean drinking waterway ahead of any financial concern."

He coaches cross country at Logan High School so healthy and clean drinking water means everything to him. He thinks there is too much debate and not enough action.

"We didn't cause the problem," he said. "And right now I feel like I'm a little bit powerless because I don't know what I can do to help."

Retired pediatrician Dr. Beth Neary tries to help by advocating for health over politics and money with the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network at the capitol in Madison. She believes some politicians protect wealthy manufacturing companies' interests by limiting regulations on products that could contaminate groundwater.

"At some point you have to say, 'What comes first?' And I think health comes first," Dr. Neary said. "My view is the health view and there's no politics there everybody wants clean water and air."

The question remains: What happens when there is proof that PFAS chemicals are consumed everywhere?

"This stuff has been in our environment for decades," La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said. "If you're cooking a meal in a non-stick frying pan there's PFAS in that. If you're walking on a new carpet there's PFAS in that. So I just want to make sure that we are in a complete understanding that this is not an isolated thing that is just about airports and groundwater supplies and the Town of French Island. This is about chemicals that manufacturers delivered to us without the necessary warnings."

According to the Wisconsin PFAS Action Council, the Minnesota state budget allocated more than $15 million for PFAS clean-up and prevention. The Wisconsin state budget passed $1 million to collect and dispose of firefighting foam containing PFAS.

"We're seeing states individually take the lead because things on the national level take a long time," Dr. Neary said. "They get caught up in committees. So that's why you're seeing states like Michigan and Minnesota states that border us setting new PFAS standards."

Duffrin does not believe a permanent and bi-partisan solution is too much ask for so he can move on with his life.

"I know I've started to make spaghetti and I just go to the tap instinctively and start to fill a pan with water and realize oh no I shouldn't do that," he said. "My biggest hope is that we'll get all of the local governments to agree and sort of hold hands with the state and the feds to bring us drinking water that we can all trust."

He worries about his cross country athletes.

"You just get kind of a sinking feeling that like, 'Oh have I been doing more harm than good?''' he said when discussing PFAS contaminated water consumption. "Of course unwittingly and then what do you say to people now? You want them to be double-checking to make sure they've got a good source of water."

Duffrin communicated with Town of Campbell Board Supervisor Lee Donahue, and Congressman Ron Kind about moving forward with (D) Kind's PFAS Action Plan of 2021:

Dr. Neary said if everyone speaks up there could be a faster and more permanent fix.

"That's what I want people to do is become aware and then realize that they have the power to tell their politicians, 'You need to do this. This is clean drinking water. This is our health,''' she said.