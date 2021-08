MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 20 points, 11 rebounds and three steals, Napheesa Collier added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 88-78. Kayla McBride scored 16 points for Minnesota. The Lynx used a 14-2 run to take a nine-point lead with 90 seconds to play. Natasha Howard led New York with 30 points.