Hong Kong democracy group behind massive protests disbands

HONG KONG (AP) — A pro-democracy group that organized some of the biggest protests during months of political upheaval in Hong Kong in 2019 says it is dissolving. The Hong Kong Civil Human Rights Front said Sunday that it could no longer operate. The decision comes as local media reported the group faces a police investigation for possible violation of a national security law. Since the national security law was enacted, many unions, associations and political organizations have disbanded amid concerns that the law could be used to target them