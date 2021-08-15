Ashby, Brewers beat Pirates 6-0 to split doubleheader

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Aaron Ashby and three relievers combined on a four-hitter, Rowdy Tellez hit a long home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 to split a day-night doubleheader. Ashby pitched four innings in his thid career start, falling one inning shy of qualifying for his first major league win. Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles and the Pirates rolled over the Brewers 14-4 to snap their eight-game losing streak in the opener. Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game.