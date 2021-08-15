Sara Rose Hougom Foundation hosts their annual Day at the Lake event

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Lake Neshonoc was bustling with police officers, sheriff's deputies, EMTs, firefighters, and plenty of kids for Day at the Lake.

Several emergency response vehicles including a fire truck and an armored police vehicle were parked on the lawn of Swarthout Park. Kids from the Boys and Girls Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Special Olympics participated in the day of fun. There was plenty to do as well with activities such as fishing, face painting, and a scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt sent each kid around to each of the emergency vehicles to ask each team a question to fill out their checklist. They received an item for their gift bag once they got the answer. By the end, each kid had filled their gift bag with art supplies, stuffed animals, and money.

Event organizer Sherry Hougom said the Day at the Lake began as a way to bring kids together with the police in a positive environment. She started the Sara Rose Hougom foundation in honor of her daughter. Sara Hougom was murdered in 2012 by two men after they broke into her apartment. Sherry said she wanted to start something not only to continue her daughter's legacy but to get kids involved with the people who help keep them safe.

Day at the Lake started several years ago with kids from the BGC and the West Salem Police Department fishing out on the lake. It was a big hit, and Sherry said, "when all these agencies found out about it, they wanted to get on board and it just grew." She said she really enjoys the unity it brings when all the groups come together for a good time.

The agencies involved have a great time as well. La Crosse Police Officer Danny Mandujano said it is his favorite event of the year. "My favorite part of the job is interacting with kids," Mandujano said, "we get to talk to them, show them we're people, and that we're not just there when bad things are happening."

Sherry Hougom truly loves what she does. During the event she was going up to many of the kids, telling jokes with them and making sure they were having a good time. She had fun and laughed with many of the officers and personnel. She said her favorite part of what she does is the smiles, adding "I'm here today honoring my Sara the best way I know how, bringing smiles and laughter to everyone."