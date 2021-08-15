Seasonable temperatures to wrap up the weekend

A beautiful day as we wrap up the weekend. We had temperatures in the 70s and 80s with sunshine. High pressure will continue to stick around into the upcoming week bringing calm weather. A warming trend starts as we head into next week with an uptick in humidity. An approaching cold front associated with a trough will approach the region towards the end of the upcoming week bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. It is too early to tell if there will be any severe weather associated with this system.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website,

https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt