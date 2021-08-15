Westby has one goal for the season: win one game

WESTBY, WIS. (WXOW) - The Westby Norsemen are eager to get the 2021 season started after not coming up with a win in the shortened 2020 season.

Westby went 0-5 in 2020 so the focus for the 2021 season is simple. Win a game.

"Our main goal is to just win a game. We want to compete and win a game because we haven't won a game. Last year we were 0 and 5 so we just wanna start there. If we get that done then we'll reassess and try to win another game. Our focus is not the postseason, it's not week six, it's getting prepared for that first game when we got to Blackhawk the first week and that's gonna be a tough game," said head coach, Andy Hulst.

Westby opens its season on the road at Blackhawk on Friday, August 20th.