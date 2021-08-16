Aaron Lewis coming to La Crosse Center in October

(WXOW) - Country musician Aaron Lewis will perform at the La Crosse Center on October 24th.

The platinum recording artist will bring his country talents to life with a full band for his fall tour. He'll be joined by The Stateliners. The country star will be showcasing his new single, "Am I The Only One," from his forthcoming album set to be released this year.

Presale tickets will be available Thursday, August 19th at 10:00 a.m. General public tickets will come out on Friday, August 20th at 11:00 a.m.

The concert will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 24th.

To purchase tickets, visit www.aaronlewismusic.com, www.lacrossecenter.com, www.ticketmaster.com or visit the La Crosse Center box office open from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.