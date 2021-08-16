Badgers announce COVID-19 protocols for Camp Randall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Badgers have set COVID-19 protocols for all fans attending home football games at Camp Randall Stadium this season.

All ticketed fans will be required to wear masks at all times when in an indoor area of Camp Randall Stadium, regardless of vaccination status, unless actively eating or drinking.

The indoor mask requirement includes, but is not limited to, restrooms, elevators, suites and club seating areas, Bucky’s Locker Room, first aid rooms, Guest Services locations and the press box.

Masks will not be required but are strongly encouraged in outdoor public spaces, particularly for unvaccinated individuals. Outdoor public spaces include the entry gates, concourses, concession stands and the seating bowl.

For the safety of our guests and our staff, working staff will be required to wear a mask in all indoor areas of Camp Randall Stadium. In addition, all concessions workers will be required to wear masks.

The protocols will begin Saturday as the Badgers host their "Badgers are Back (to Back)" event. That event will allow fans to watch football practice and then check out the Red-White Volleyball Scrimmage at the UW Field House.

The Badgers football season opener is Sept. 4 against Penn State.