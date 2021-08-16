Skip to Content

Building known as the ‘Old Curling Club’ in Centerville is a total loss after fire

CENTERVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - A building that used to house the Centerville Curling Club is a total loss after a fire on Sunday night.

The Trempealeau Fire Department responded to the fire at W25058 State Road 54/35 at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Galesville, Arcadia, Dodge, Ettrick and Holmen Fire Departments provided additional assistance. The last unit cleared the scene at around 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Officials say the structure fire is still under investigation and a cause has not been determined.

The building housed area curlers for 49 years, from 1948 to 1996, until the new club was built just down the road.

