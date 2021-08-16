Caledonia won’t have King but they do have a massive winning streak

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) Caledonia received the surprising news a couple of weeks ago that their star quarterback and one of the top players in the state, Eli King will not play this season.

The Iowa State basketball recruit is sitting out his senior year.

He injured his knee during football season last fall.

But it's Caledonia and they're still uber-talented.

And you can't talk about the Warriors without talking about the streak.

71 straight wins, second most in Minnesota state history.

They know the questions are coming about it and they've learned to handle it with a simple approach.

"We're just worried about getting better, doing the best we can, preppy got Lake City and give them the best game we can. I know that's not the answer you want but their attention span is maybe seven seconds and I'm not kidding," said head coach Carl Fruechte.

"We just go and play the best we can and don't worry about the streak when we play. Just do as best we can that game and take who comes next pretty much," said receiver/defensvie end Logan Banse.

Caledonia was only able to play three games last season due to the pandemic.