Cedar Rapids agrees to $50K to settle police dog attack suit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Cedar Rapids City Council has approved a $50,000 payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a man who said he was unjustly attacked by a city police dog last year. The Gazette reports the payment was approved last week to settle the lawsuit filed by Howard Cones. Cones says he was sleeping on a park bench in June 2018 when the dog, unprovoked, viciously and randomly attacked him, causing multiple bite wounds and blood loss. A second lawsuit involving a city police dog attack is still pending. That lawsuit accuses the dog of attacking a 13-year-old boy without being ordered to do so.