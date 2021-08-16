Concerns continue over potential beer garden in historic Riverside Park fish hatchery building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Some community members are not thrilled that the old Riverside Park fish hatchery and Explore La Crosse welcome center could be turned into a beer garden, wedding venue and air-BnB.

The vacant building is currently under construction but no lease has been signed or set in stone.

"The noise of a beer garden next to it will just take away from it even if it's just people talking," concerned citizen Nancy Green said. "It's not about me and where I feel that this very strongly needs to be a family-oriented venue whatever it be."

Green lives next to the Friendship Gardens and said the City of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department's multi-purpose proposal will ruin the serenity of the park.

Parks, forestry, and building grounds manager Dan Trussoni said it is not that type of beer garden and that the city will strictly regulate the noise.

"It's a relaxed atmosphere," Trussoni said it is a European-styled beer garden. "Nothing like loud bands or anything like that it's just maybe some acoustic music kind of like a vineyard if you will."

He said whatever business takes over the lease needs to make a profit.

"I don't feel that it should fall to the burden of the taxpayers to continue to supply that when we have potential businesses willing to come out there and not only to add an amenity to the park but add a revenue source for future expansion and maintenance," Trussoni said.

Green also said there is not enough parking space for the current proposal.

"If you put a beer garden with 100 people you're talking at least 50 to 60 cars and that will take away the parking that we have for the people of La Crosse to visit and enjoy our area."

She hopes a coffee shop, museum, or kayak business leases the historic building.

"I think the city needs to look into making this something for the city not for a private individual to have the income in a building that the taxpayers paid $1 million to refurbish," Green said.

The city is currently in the refurbish and zoning phase of the project.

Trussoni said the biggest concern is that they will invest money into the building only for it to sit empty during endless debates over what should occupy the space.

The proposal is under a 60-day referral awaiting a public input meeting that has not been scheduled yet.

Green would like other community members to share their opinions by emailing Riversidehatchery@gmail.com