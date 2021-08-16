Dry, seasonable weather continues as we kick off the week

A beautiful day as we kick off the week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s with sunshine. High pressure will continue to stick around through the middle of this week bringing calm weather. A warming trend starts over the next few days with an uptick in humidity. An approaching cold front associated with a trough will approach the region towards the end of the week bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. It is too early to tell if there will be any severe weather associated with this system.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt