How to make the perfect sausage on National Brat Day with Schuby’s

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - August 16 marks the celebration of National Brat Day, so Schuby's Neighborhood Butcher offered some advice on how to craft the perfect sausage.

"All of our animals are from a local farm. In order to make a good emulsified sausage or any type of sausage that has a substantial amount of juiciness to it, I believe it must all come from the same animal, and the meat and the fat have to mix together in a specific way. And then, obviously, whatever kinds of spices you want to add to it, but it's really all about the ratios and the quality of animal that you have," said Patrick Micheels, the Executive Chef and General Manager of Schuby's Neighborhood Butcher.

From jalapeño-cheddar bratwursts to traditional Wisconsin brats, Schuby's offers a wide variety of fresh sausages, among a wide array of other items, for food enthusiasts to gain inspiration from.

The best way to determine how to create the perfect sausage for your specific taste is to experience how those who do it professionally and with vast amounts of practice do it.

"We have some of the best locally sourced meat in town, and that is key to making a really good sausage," Micheels continued.