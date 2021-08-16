Israeli firefighters work to contain blaze outside Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli firefighters are battling wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day as the blaze kept thousands of residents from returning to their homes. Israel Fire and Rescue service said in a statement that 45 firefighting teams accompanied by eight planes were working on Monday to contain five fires in the forested hills west of the city. Israeli media reported that around 17 square kilometers (6.5 square miles) of forest had already burned. Residents of several communities were evacuated from their homes on Sunday as the fire raged out of control, fueled by winds and extremely dry conditions after a hot summer.